Democrats Fear Illegal Aliens Losing Elected Representation After 2020 Census

Though American citizens living in states have had to deal with their votes being diluted by the votes of citizens living amongst large illegal alien populations for decades, Democrats remain worried for illegal aliens and their elected representation.

Juan Escalante, an open borders activist, raised concerns for illegal aliens in the Huffington Post:

This question about U.S. citizenship could have damaging effects on our nation. Not only would taxpayers see their states losing millions of dollars over inaccurate data, but it could lead to President Donald Trump’s already supercharged deportation force to request additional resources, should it determine that too many noncitizens are residing in the United States. [Emphasis added]

New York City’s demographer in the New York Times also said he was concerned for illegal aliens:

There are now 3.2 million foreign-born people in New York City, out of 8.6 million residents. Of those foreign-born, 46 percent are noncitizens, Mr. Salvo said. Mr. Salvo estimates that 500,000 are undocumented. [Emphasis added] “Those immigrants are side by side with children who are citizens, with an uncle who is a legal permanent resident, with the cousin who is undocumented. All of those people are afraid,” Mr. Salvo said. [Emphasis added]

Another piece by the New York Times suggested that illegal aliens and legal immigrants will refuse to answer the Census en masse:

“The immigrant community, documented or not, will think twice before sharing information with the government,” said Ali Noorani, executive director of the National Immigration Forum, an advocacy organization in Washington, D.C., who deemed the citizenship question “data-based fearmongering.” [Emphasis added]

Chicago demographer Rob Paral admitted to Chicago Tonight that a concern for left-wing politicians in the state is losing congressional seats if illegal aliens are excluded from being counted in redistricting:

If the question does deter noncitizens from participating in the census, it could mean the loss of one to two congressional seats for Illinois, according to Paral. “Illinois’ undocumented population is already declining, as it has everywhere,” he said. “This just increases the risk that (Illinois) will lose two congressional seats instead of one.” [Emphasis added]

For decades, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says fairness in elections has come at the expense of noncitizens and illegal aliens being counted when congressional districts are drawn up.

This, Kobach has explained, leads to voter dilution scenarios wherein if half of a congressional district’s 711,000 residents are illegal aliens, the value of a citizen’s vote in that district is twice as high as a citizen’s vote who lives in a district with few illegal aliens.