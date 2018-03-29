Donald Trump Blasts Amazon for Putting Retailers Out of Business

President Donald Trump shared his opinion about Amazon.com, criticizing them for hurting retail businesses.

“Unlike others, they pay little or no taxes to state and local governments, use our Postal System as their Delivery Boy (causing tremendous loss to the U.S.), and are putting many thousands of retailers out of business!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

The president made his remarks after an Axios report highlighted his personal animosity toward the company. Amazon’s stock closed down 4.4 percent the same day.

Trump has expressed his negative feelings about Amazon on multiple occasions.

“Amazon is doing great damage to tax-paying retailers,” he wrote on Twitter in August 2017. “Towns, cities, and states throughout the U.S. are being hurt – many jobs being lost!”

In December 2017, Trump said that the US Post Office should be charging Amazon more money to deliver packages.