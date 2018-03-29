Donald Trump Raves Over Huge Roseanne Show Ratings: ‘The Fake News Has Not Figured It Out’

President Donald Trump raved about the big ratings for the return of the Roseanne TV show, during a speech on infrastructure in Ohio.

“Even look at Roseanne, I called her yesterday, look at her ratings!” Trump said.

He said that Mark Burnett, the former producer of his Apprentice TV show, called him to talk about the show’s stunning return, which featured Roseanne as an unapologetic Trump supporter.

“It was about us!” Trump said, as the audience applauded. “They haven’t figured it out, the fake news has not quite figured it out yet.”

The show debuted with over 18 million viewers, blowing up expectations and performing very strongly in media markets in middle America.

“They have not figured it out, but they will,” Trump said about the media. “And when they do, they’ll become much less fake. May take a while, but it’s happening.”