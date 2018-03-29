Female #MeToo Leader Apologizes for Homophobic Remark

California State Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia (D-Bell Gardens), a leader of the “#MeToo” movement who has faced sexual harassment accusations herself, reportedly apologized Monday for a homophobic comment she made five years ago about then-Assembly Speaker John A. Pérez.

“I did make that remark in a moment of anger,” Garcia told Bay Area public radio station KQED about calling Pérez, who is gay, a “homo.”

Garcia reportedly said, “I have no reason to lie about something that is true. However, in no way was my use of that term meant to belittle Mr. Perez for his sexuality.” She added, “I realize that words can be harmful and I humbly and sincerely apologize to Mr. Perez and any member of the LGBTQ community who feels offended by the comment.”

Garcia also described to KQED the public scrutiny she received over her remark as “a good learning experience.”