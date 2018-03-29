90% Off: Hillary Gives Discount for Paid College Speech in New Jersey

Former failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton gave a paid speech at Rutgers University on Thursday, but her appearance comes at a steep discount from her previous college speeches.

Rutgers University reportedly paid Hillary $25,000 for her appearance, a roughly 90 percent discount from her $251,250 – $300,000 fees that she was charging colleges before the election.

The University of Connecticut paid $251,250 for Clinton to speak on campus in 2014, she was paid $300,000 to speak at the University of California at Los Angeles, and she made $225,000 for a speech at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas.

Clinton’s speech comes after returning from her tour of India that left her with a broken wrist after she slipped in a bathtub and a bruised ego after she was filmed slipping multiple times on a flight of stairs while touring the Jahaj Maha palace.

Hillary reportedly discussed “American democracy and its institutions, her political career and her role in the women’s political movement” according to Rutgers.

She recently defended comments she made about American women who were unable to vote for her because of “ongoing pressure” from their husbands, their male bosses, and their sons.

“Do I believe that some women look at a powerful woman and question whether she can lead, maybe voting for the man their husband is voting for instead?” she reflected after her comments were condemned nationwide. “It may not be universally true or easy to hear, but yes, it’s a dynamic still at play in our society.”