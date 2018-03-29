Jeb Bush took a cheap shot at president Donald Trump’s family by saying that after he (Jeb) lost the 2016 South Carolina GOP primary, he returned home to children who “actually love me, ” reports the Yale Daily News.

This is yet another example of the Bush Dynasty not exactly covering itself in glory since Trump blew out Jeb Bush in the 2016 Republican presidential primary.

Ironically, after attacking Trump’s family, the Yale Daily News notes that Jeb “called for more polite political discourse, citing William Buckley Jr.’s ’50 style of rhetoric. Bush recalled watching Buckley’s famous television program, Firing Line, and admiring Buckley’s respect for the opposition, his wit and his hopeful optimism.”

Overall, Jeb’s talk was critical of the effect Trump has had on the Republican Party, how the president has shifted the Party away from Bush’s view of what conservatism should be. Bush called Trump a “Republican in basically name only” and said “If there was ever need for a Bill Buckley-like approach, to transforming conservatism in this country, it is right now. Maybe not a 19th-century or a 20th-century version of conservatism but certainly a 21st-century version of that. And sadly the fracturing of the conservative movement could not come at a worse time.”

Jeb’s disagreements with Trump over the direction of the GOP are certainly fair game, and part of a healthy debate Republicans should always have. His snide attack on Trump’s family — dragging the president’s children into it, is beyond the pale.

It is also completely unfounded.

Of all the areas to attack Trump on, the closeness of his family could not make less sense. The Trump family is obviously a very close, tight-knit family; loyal, loving — so close they are all in business together.

Trump’s daughter and son-in-law, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, currently work with their father in the White House. Sons Eric and Don Jr. run the Trump organization and are two of their father’s biggest and most articulate defenders.

Daughter Tiffany Trump, 24, is not as high-profile as her old sister and brothers, but during the 2016 campaign she was attending school at her father’s alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania. After graduating she did make a speech on his behalf at the Republican National Convention.

Barron Trump is only 11 — why Jeb would pull a child into his bitter sore loser act is only a question he can answer.

Using their Twitter accounts, both Eric and Don Jr. shot back at Jeb.

Referencing one of the many humiliations Jeb experienced on his hapless presidential campaign (“Please clap.”), Eric wrote, “@JebBush I actually love my father very much. #PleaseClap.”

Don Jr., who revels in defending his father, blasted the former Florida governor.

“Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not),” he wrote, and then went for the kill shot, “Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work.”

Jeb! I love everything about my father. I love that he’s a fighter, I love that he has guts, I love that he’s President (all those things you’re not) Also love that he learned enough about politics in a few weeks to dismantle you piece by piece despite it being your life’s work https://t.co/4fcnA1AgAa — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 29, 2018

Jeb’s older brother, former President George W. Bush, has also not handed Jeb’s loss very well.

During the eight years of Barack Obama’s failed presidency, the former president did not once criticize his successor, stating his belief that doing such a thing would be bad form. To hammer the man who humiliated his little brother in 2016, though, Bush not only broke his own rule, he appeared to coordinate a hit against Trump with Obama.

The Bush family was once widely respected, even by those who might not agree with their politics, as a family with class and dignity.

But once again this country should be grateful for Trump’s uncanny ability to make his enemies reveal their true selves.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.