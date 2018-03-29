Laura Ingraham Apologizes, Calls David Hogg a ‘Brave Victim of Parkland’

David Hogg launched a campaign against Laura Ingraham over comments she made about him and within hours Ingraham apologized and described Hogg as a “brave victim of Parkland.”

The tension began when Ingraham pointed out that Hogg had been “rejected by four colleges to which he applied.” She added, “he whines about it.”

Hour after she tweeted those words Hogg fired off a tweet of his own, listing advertisers of Ingraham’s show in a bid to get them to drop her:

Rachael Ray’s Nutrish was the first to cut ties with Ingraham, followed by TripAdvisor.

Ingraham soon tweeted apologies to Hogg and described him as a “brave victim of Parkland:”

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

In a subsequent tweet she referred to Hogg as “poised” and made clear he is welcome on her show anytime.

