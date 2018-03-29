Steve Scalise Confirms Interest in Becoming House Speaker

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) may replace Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI) as the new speaker of the House, according to a report from Politico.

Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) told a Nevada local politics radio show on Monday that the Capitol Hill rumor mill suggests that Majority Whip Scalise will replace the current speaker, Paul Ryan.

AshLee Strong, a spokeswoman for Ryan, denied the rumor, saying, “The speaker is not resigning.”

A Scalise staffer later suggested that the majority whip was “proud to serve alongside Speaker Ryan and fully supports him to remain speaker.”

Scalise added in a statement:

Our whole leadership team is focused on working with President Trump to deliver more conservative wins for the country, and also ensuring that we keep the majority so we can continue implementing President Trump’s agenda that is getting our economy back on track.

However, in an interview on Tuesday, Scalise admitted he would like to serve as speaker of the House.

Scalise suggested:

I wouldn’t rule it out. Obviously, I’ve shown interest in the past at moving up. I’ve enjoyed being in leadership. I feel like I’ve had a strong influence on some of the things that we’ve done, and I’ve helped put together coalitions to pass a full repeal of Obamacare.