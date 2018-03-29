Trump Doubles Down: ‘We’re Going to Protect Our Second Amendment’

President Trump doubled down against calls for repealing the Second Amendment while speaking in Richmond, Ohio, Thursday, saying, “We’re going to protect our Second Amendment.”

His words come three days after former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens urged Parkland gun control activists to push to “repeal the Second Amendment.” Stevens made clear his disdain for the pro-gun decision in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) and suggested a full repeal of the Second Amendment would render Heller moot.

President Trump responded the next day by making clear the Second Amendment is not going anywhere:

THE SECOND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER BE REPEALED! As much as Democrats would like to see this happen, and despite the words yesterday of former Supreme Court Justice Stevens, NO WAY. We need more Republicans in 2018 and must ALWAYS hold the Supreme Court! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

While speaking in Ohio Thursday, Trump brought up the push to get rid of the Second Amendment, and during a pause in a speech, an audience member yelled, “Tyranny!”

Trump responded by saying, “Could be right about that.” Then he added, “So we’re going to protect our Second Amendment.” He made clear that a repeal of it “is not going to happen.”

He added, “Your Second Amendment will always be your Second Amendment. We’re not doing anything to that.”

