CA Poll: Plurality Disapprove of Pelosi Job Performance

A plurality of Californians disapprove of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s (D-CA) job performance, according to a new Survey USA poll of the liberal Golden State.

The poll, conducted March 22-25 and released this week, found 45% of Californians disapprove of the left-wing San Francisco Democrat while just 36% approve of her job performance.

Even in Pelosi’s Bay Area, 42% disapproved while just 39% approved.

After Democrat Conor Lamb won a special election for Congress in Pennsylvania after saying he would not support Pelosi if elected, even left-wing Democrats across the country have been distancing themselves from the the San Francisco Democrat.

Even in California, just two out of 34 Democrats running for Congress in Republican-held districts have publicly committed to voting for Pelosi to be Speaker again, according to a recent San Jose Mercury News survey.