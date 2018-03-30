CNN Host Asks David Hogg: ‘What Kind of Dumba** Colleges Don’t Want You?’

CNN’s Alisyn Camerota interviewed David Hogg Friday morning and asked, “What kind of dumbass colleges don’t want you?”

She posed this question in light of the fact that four California colleges–UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine–rejected Hogg’s application for admission and Fox News host Laura Ingraham suggested Hogg whined about it.

Camerota seized on the college rejections. The Hill quoted her saying, “I am stunned that four colleges rejected you,” Camerota said on Friday. “What kind of dumbass colleges don’t want you?! You have taken the country by storm. How do you explain this? Did they reject you before the Parkland massacre?”

Hogg said, “There is a lot of really good candidates that don’t get into college and I think it goes to show that, regardless of whether or not you get into college, you can still change the world. The hardest part is just believing that you can. And continuing that effort to change the world, because you eventually will.”

Alisyn Camerota: What kind of dumbass colleges don't want you? Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg: They rejected me about two weeks ago … I think there's a lot of really good candidates that don't get into college.https://t.co/kL7RrLOEQ7 pic.twitter.com/9N3teyvIw7 — New Day (@NewDay) March 30, 2018

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.