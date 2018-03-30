David Hogg: Laura Ingraham ‘Needs to Stand Down Because I Am Not the Issue Here’

David Hogg told CNN during an interview on Friday morning that Laura Ingraham “needs to stand down,” adding, “I am not the issue here.”

Hogg placed emphasis on “gun violence” and suggested Ingraham is trying to distract from that by talking about him.

The Blaze quoted Hogg telling CNN’s Alisyn Camerota, “When you come against any one of us … you’re coming against all of us.”

He pointed to the advertisers that have been persuaded to cut ties with Ingraham and said:

I think it’s important that we stand together as both corporate and civic America to take action against these people and show them that they cannot push us around, especially when all we’re trying to do here is save lives. And when people try to distract, like what Laura’s trying to do now, from what the real issue here is — which is gun violence in America — it’s not only sad; it’s just wrong.

Ingraham apologized for comments she made about Hogg after he was rejected by four California colleges, but Hogg made clear he does not accept her apology.

He told Camerota, “She’s only apologizing after a third of her advertisers pulled out. And I think it’s really disgusting the fact that she basically tried promoting her show after ‘apologizing’ to me.”

