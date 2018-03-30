High School Locked Down After Knife-Wielding Staffer Threatens to ‘Kill Every White Man’

A Connecticut high school was put on lockdown when an enraged black school employee wielding a large kitchen knife began yelling that he wanted to “kill every white man” he could find.

Carl Lemon, an in-school suspension coordinator at Harding High School in Bridgeport, Connecticut, was arrested and charged with second-degree threatening and breach of peace after threatening to go on a racially motivated stabbing spree, the Associated Press said.

The 63-year-old school official was later released after posting a $5,000 bond, court documents reveal.

The arrest came on March 28 after school principal Dane Brown put the school on lockdown after one of Lemon’s co-workers reported his rants about killing white people.

A police investigation alleged that Lemon was calling for “revolution” against white people during his in-school rant.

Police say that Lemon exclaimed that he “couldn’t wait for the Panthers to give the OK and a revolution begins” so he could “execute every white man he gets his hands on.”

Police say that the school employee also trampled on an American flag in front of students and told them “this is what I think about it.”

According to the Bridgeport Daily Voice, the Principal said she received one note from a student reading: “Mr. Lemon talks about shooting whites a lot! He is waiting for the Panthers to tell him to execute. He steps on an American flag and disrespects us. Check his computer. He watches radical stuff during class. I am scared he will do something. He told a teacher that he does not like the principals and he will take them out. He is crazy.”

A police report said that when officers went to his room and told him he was under arrest, Lemon paced around his desk, nervously opened and closed drawers in his desk, and tried to cover things up on his desk before finally surrendering peacefully. Police then found the large kitchen knife in his workspace.

Lemon has been arrested for harassment and disorderly conduct in the past but has no convictions on his record.

