Hillary Clinton Spotted Wearing a Cast to Rutgers University Speech

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was spotted wearing a cast on her arm on Thursday, during a paid speech to students at Rutgers University.

Clinton broke her arm while traveling in India after she slipped in a bathtub during her stay at the Umaid Bhawan, an ornate Indian palace turned into a hotel.

The Rutgers University moderator did not acknowledge her injury during the hour and a half discussion about women in politics.

Clinton was also filmed slipping twice on the stairs while visiting a mosque.

Since losing the 2016 election, Clinton has continued speaking about her loss to President Donald Trump, her struggles as a female presidential candidate and warning of Russian meddling in the American elections.