Hillary Clinton Warns America: ‘The Russians Are Still in Our Elections’

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton warned supporters that the Russians are still meddling in elections and questioned the validity of the 2016 presidential election.

“The Russians are still in our elections. They think they had a pretty easy first run, and they are going to be involved unless we come together as a country,” she said during a paid speech at Rutgers University on Thursday.

Clinton dismissed officials who claimed the Russians did not impact the results of the 2016 election.

“At some point, I worry that we don’t know what we don’t know, my friends,” she said urgently. “We don’t know!”

Clinton cited news reports that the Russians hacked into voter registration files in 21 states, challenging the claim that they did not ultimately affect voting in those states.

“I’m sitting there thinking, ‘Well, how do we know?’” she said. “Because no state wants to share the information because every state is a little embarrassed, and so they’re trying on their own to figure it out.”

Clinton accused the federal government of ignoring the problem because the Russian meddling actually helped President Donald Trump win in 2016.

“The federal government could care less, it appears, because the current administration thinking it benefited them,” she said.

Clinton called for a national commission to investigate the 2016 election to discover exactly what happened in the election and how the Russians affected voting.

She pointed out that recent cyberattacks were the products of criminal hackers, and she warned that they were frequently connected to rogue countries and Russian intelligence agents.

“What the Russians will do is try to employ hackers so that they will then be able to say, ‘Well, we didn’t do it,’ but, of course, it’s all part of the same plot,” Clinton said.