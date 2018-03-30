No Prison Time for Teacher Accused of Having Sex with Students on Prom Night

An Arkansas art teacher will face no jail time despite being found guilty of having sexual relations with four male students, two incidents of which occurred on prom night, court papers reveal.

Jessie Lorene Goline, 26, was sentenced to serve 42 months of probation for inappropriate relationships with four students, one of whom was under the age of consent, the Daily Mail reported.

Last September, prosecutors alleged that the married art teacher used her cell phone as a tool to seduce the boys while she taught at Marked Tree High School in Marked Tree, Arkansas.

Police found four students from two different high schools engaged in a sexual relationship with the now ex-teacher after engaging in a series of smartphone texts—which included explicit photos of the teacher. The text messages were sent during the 2016-17 school year, investigators discovered.

The now convicted offender claimed she was unaware that one student was under the age of consent and said she assumed all were 18 or older.

The accusations were uncovered by an investigation started by school officials after a parent threatened to do “bodily harm” to the teacher. School district officials soon confronted Goline about the accusations, and she then admitted to having sex with the students.

Goline was convicted of the inappropriate relationships, and on March 27 she pleaded guilty to sexual indecency with a child. She was then sentenced to three and a half years of probation but received no jail time.

The former teacher will also have to register as a sex offender.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.