Joe Concha: David Hogg’s Attempt to End Laura Ingraham’s Career Sets Dangerous Precedent

As more and more companies pull their advertisements from Fox News’s program The Ingraham Angle in protest of a controversial tweet from the show’s host Laura Ingraham, The Hill’s media reporter and opinion contributor, Joe Concha, writes that if the boycott succeeds “we’ve entered some dangerous territory.”

From The Hill:

For Laura Ingraham, there was no choice but to apologize to Parkland school shooting activist David Hogg for her foolish tweet regarding the 17-year-old being rejected by several colleges.

“On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland,” Ingraham wrote on Twitter. “For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David immediately after that horrific shooting and even noted how ‘poised’ he was given the tragedy. As always he’s welcome to return to the show anytime for a productive discussion.”

Ingraham had obviously seen this story played out before, almost one year ago, via her friend and former co-worker Bill O’Reilly, a cable-news icon who eventually saw too many advertisers flee his program, forcing the network to dispose of the popular prime-time figure who had been with it for decades as the industry’s top-rated host. You know the drill: Once one advertiser goes, it’s certain another will follow, given recent history.