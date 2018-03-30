Donald Trump’s Easter and Passover Message: ‘God’s Love Redeems the World’

President Donald Trump delivered a greeting to the American people celebrating Easter and Passover, addressing both Christians and Jews.

“Both of these sacred celebrations remind us that God’s love redeems the world,” Trump said.

He cited Isaiah 60:2-3 to recall God’s blessings on the world.

“Darkness covers the earth, but the LORD rises upon you, and his glory appears over you. For the Lord will be your everlasting light,” Trump read:

Trump reminded Americans of the country’s religious heritage, thanking God for His gifts.

“In America, we look to the light of God to guide our steps, we trust in the power of the Almighty for wisdom and strength, and we praise our Heavenly Father for the blessings of freedom and the gift of eternal life,” he said.