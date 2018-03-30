UK Man Contracts ‘World’s Worst’ Case of ‘Super-Gonorrhea’

An unfortunate UK gentleman has been immortalized in the worst way possible as the man with the world’s worst case of “super-gonorrhea.”

A fling in southeast Asia has reportedly left a man with the sexually-transmitted superbug so potent that it represents the first time the infection couldn’t be cured with normal antibiotic treatments. According to Dr. Gwenda Hughes of Public Health England, “this is the first time a case has displayed such high-level resistance to both of these drugs and to most other commonly used antibiotics.”

Both the World Health Organization and the European Centres for Disease Control agree that this is the first known such case in the world.

In order to contain the STI, health officials are now being forced to track down any of the man’s other sexual partners. Symptoms include thick green or yellow discharge from sex organs, pain when urinating, bleeding between periods, and, if left untreated, can lead to infertility or pelvic inflammatory disease.

The disease can even be passed on to children in utero, making this especially terrible strain of the superbug a major health hazard if it should escape undetected into the general population.

Only one antibiotic is left to treat the super-gonorrhea, and doctors remain unsure whether it will be successful. There is a real fear that eventually the disease will move beyond antibiotic treatment altogether and pose a much greater health risk than it already does.

British Association for Sexual Health and HIV President Dr. Olwen Williams is worried. “The emergence of this new strain of highly resistant gonorrhoea is of huge concern and is a significant development,” she said. “We are concerned that the problem will worsen due to the dramatic cuts that have been delivered to the public health budget. Worryingly this has left sexual health services at ‘tipping point’, with clinic closures coming at the worst possible time.”