WATCH: Suspect Allegedly Points Gun at Texas Officer and Is Shot Dead

On Thursday, an officer in Pasadena, Texas, shot a suspect dead after the suspect allegedly pointed a gun at him.

Texas officer, 40-year-old Marc Adams, captured the incident on dash cam.

The Daily Mail reports that the suspect, driving a white Nissan, exited his car, turned, and appeared to point a gun at Adams.

Adams can be heard yelling, “Show me your hands,” when the suspect appears to point the gun.

The suspect walks away from the car after Adams’ first few shots. He then walks back toward the car and allegedly points the gun at Adams again.

Adams then fired the fatal shot.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.