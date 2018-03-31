13-Year-Old Vermont Gubernatorial Candidate Wants ‘Assault Weapons’ Ban

Thirteen-year-old Vermont gubernatorial candidate Ethan Sonneborn, a Democrat, wants the state to pass a gun control bill, and he wants to be sure an “assault weapons” ban is added to it.

NBC 5 quotes Sonneborn saying, “My generation has been taking an important step in this because we’re the ones were getting shot. This affects us directly and people who say it can’t happen in Vermont, we came this close to it happening in Vermont. It will happen in Vermont if we don’t take action.”

Vermont lawmakers are currently considering a ban on “high capacity” magazines and bump stocks. They are also considering strengthening background checks and increasing the minimum long gun purchase age from 18 to 21. Sonneborn, who does not own a gun, supports all of these controls and wants to add an “assault weapons” ban, as well.

His goal is true “progressive gun reform.”

NBC 5 said Sonneborn believes lawmakers who oppose the new gun controls come from “parts of the state where guns are more prevalent.”

