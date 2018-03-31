Leftist Journo Kurt Eichenwald Attacks Parkland Survivor, Claims He Thought He Was Insulting Different Conservative Teenager

by Ian Mason31 Mar 2018

Left-wing writer Kurt Eichenwald, editor at Vanity Fair and former MSNBC contributor, tweeted a series of attacks against conservative Parkland shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv on Thursday and Friday after railing against Laura Ingraham for saying David Hogg was “whining.”

In the tweets, which have now been deleted, Eichenwald said Kashuv was incapable of debate beyond “slinging insults and conspiracy theory,” that he “traffick[ed] in fantasies,” and that he had “no respect” for the 16-year old:

Simultaneous to the two-day tirade against Kushav and other pro-gun commenters on Twitter, Eichenwald was repeatedly supportive of the ongoing boycott campaign against Ingraham for the alleged insult of Hogg:

When conservative news outlets and commentators became aware of Eichenwald’s attacks on Kashuv, they promptly drew the comparison, spreading Eichenwald’s remarks widely. In response, Eichenwald claimed Friday to have not known whom he was attacking.

The other teenager Eichenwald thought it would have been more appropriate to attack was not immediately clear, but Eichenwald offered an apology to Kashuv for having supposedly mixed the two up:

Eichenwald later appeared to identify the intended target of his insult as 15-year old conservative activist CJ Pearson of Georgia:

Conservatives responded to the incident by calling for a counter-boycott of the outlets carrying Eichenwald in response to the apparent hypocrisy. Eichenwald removed the “MSNBC Contributor” line from his Twitter profile shortly thereafter, repeatedly tweeting that he is no longer affiliated with the left-leaning network.

Exactly when Eichenwald’s relationship ended with MSNBC was never made public. Under pressure from Twitter conservatives, he begged consumers to “stop going after” MSNBC. He claimed his contract with them ended “more than a month ago,” though still prominently featuring his contributorship in his profile:

The exercise failed in at least one case, as Proactiv, the skin care products company – which already dumped Ingraham for her comments – vowed to pull ads from MSNBC for Eichenwald’s antics:

This is not the first time Eichenwald has found himself in hot water on Twitter and had a seemingly implausible explanation. When an observant Twitter user noticed Japanese cartoon pornography in the background of Eichenwald’s web browser last June, the Vanity Fair editor offered an elaborate defense that he had merely been searching the term so that he and his adult children could prove to his wife that “tentacle porn” existed. In September 2016, when he falsely tweeted he had evidence that President Donald Trump spent time in a mental hospital in 1990, Eichenwald claimed the lie was merely a “signal to a source to talk to” him.


