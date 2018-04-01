Donald and Melania Trump Go to Church for Easter

by Charlie Spiering
1 Apr 2018

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump went to church on Sunday to celebrate Easter.

The couple attended services at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea, an Episcopal church in Palm Beach, Florida. The Trump family is spending Easter weekend at the president’s private Mar-a-Lago club. Trump’s daughter Tiffany also joined the couple.

President Donald Trump stops to talk to members of the media as he arrives for Easter services with his daughter Tiffany Trump, left, and first lady Melania Trump, right, at Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea, Sunday, April 1, 2018, in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Prior to the service, Trump discussed DACA with the press, urging Mexico to do more to prevent illegal immigrants from coming into the United States.

“They flow right through Mexico. They send them into the United States,” he told the press before entering the church. “It can’t happen that way anymore.”

Trump also discussed the issue on Twitter on Sunday morning.

He also wished reporters a Happy Easter.


