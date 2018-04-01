WATCH: High School Students Hold Pro-Second Amendment Walkout

Students at Florida’s Rockledge High School held a walkout on Friday in support of the Second Amendment.

Florida Today reports that the walkout was organized by “Chloe Deaton, a sophomore, and Anna Delaney, a junior.” About 75 students participated in the event.

Deaton wore a T-shirt which said, “My rights don’t end where your feelings begin.” She spoke at the event, telling her fellow demonstrators, “We were built on certain rights and that was one of the original rights, that we should have the right to bear arms.”

The Daily Wire reported on the walk-out as well, noting that Deaton also read a quote from President Ronald Reagan, which said, “The Constitution does not say that government shall decree the right to keep and bear arms. The Constitution says ‘… the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.'”

Some students held signs that said, “Guns don’t kill people, People kill people,” while others held other signs supporting the right to bear arms.

Students also carried the Gadsden flag, emblazoned with “Don’t Tread on Me.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.