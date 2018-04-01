Trump International Golf Club Sign Vandalized with Red Paint

One of the signs posted at the entrance to the Trump International Golf Club in Florida was vandalized Saturday evening with splashes of red paint.

ABC News reported that the vandals splattered the red paint on the sign near the West Palm Beach club’s left entrance Saturday evening and left behind a can of the red paint at the scene.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Department sent two vans to investigate the scene Saturday night and the Secret Service is also reportedly investigating the incident, according to White House press pool reports.

Crews worked to clean the paint off the sign Sunday morning.

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are spending Easter weekend at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach and attended Easter Sunday services Bethesda-by-the-Sea, an Episcopal church near the resort.

Other Trump properties have also been targeted for vandalism in recent years.

In 2016, protesters vandalized the front entrance to the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC, with spray-painted messages of “Black Lives Matter” and “No Justice, No Peace.”