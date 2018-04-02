Ann Coulter to Trump: You Built ‘Golf Course in Scotland, Skating Rink in Central Park,’ Now Build Border Wall

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter is pleading with President Trump to executively build a border wall along the United States-Mexico border, saying “It’s 100 percent within his authority” as Commander-in-Chief.

During an interview with conservative talk radio host Howie Carr, Coulter continued her recent criticisms of Trump’s lack of implementation of his pro-American immigration reform agenda.

The border wall, Coulter says, is a project that Trump can and should take into his own hands instead of relying on the Republican-controlled Congress, which has ignored the president’s immigration agenda – instead, focusing on tax reform.

Coulter said:

Incidentally, people are always saying ‘Oh the wall, it’s a metaphor. It’s a metaphor.’ And in a sense, it is, which is to say, it stands for all of his promises on immigration. The imposition of E-Verify, the end of chain migration, the end of anchor babies, the end of taking more than one-half of the entire world’s refugees. We take more than the rest of the world combined. But it also means building a physical wall. And I don’t think we’re getting it. … The scam is being exposed and that is the only thing [Trump] is angry with and he’s going to try to keep it going by sending out tweets saying he wants to build the wall and he’s so angry with the Democrats. Look, he’s a builder. It’s 100 percent within his authority to get this wall built. He’s the Commander in Chief. He doesn’t let anything stop him when he needs to install a golf course in Scotland, when he needs to put a skating rink in Central Park. That was part of the beauty of Trump, he’s a builder. [Emphasis added]

Coulter also said supporters of Trump should be critical of the president when he does not implement his “America First” agenda:

People who voted for him shouldn’t be cheering every time he betrays them. And this is a total betrayal for him to sign [the omnibus spending] bill. It is the total betrayal for him not to build the wall. And to pretend like it isn’t, yes he can come back. And as I told the New York Times, if he does, I’ll start a committee to put him on Mount Rushmore, if he builds that wall. But right now, if you want to make a bet, I don’t think we’re getting that wall.

Weeks ago, Trump set off a firestorm among his base of supporters when he signed off on House Speaker Paul Ryan’s omnibus spending bill that does not include a single provision from the president’s 70-point list of pro-American immigration reforms.

Those reforms include building a wall along the southern border, ending chain migration (which would cut legal immigration in half), mandating E-Verify to ban employers from hiring illegal aliens, and ending the “Catch and Release” program that releases illegal aliens into the interior of the country.

After upsetting his conservative and economic nationalist base of support, Trump took to Twitter to claim that a Calexico, California construction project along the U.S.-Mexico border was part of his border wall being construction, as Breitbart News reported.