Billionaire Koch Brothers: Trump Ditching Amnesty Deal for DACA Illegal Aliens a ‘Grave Injustice’

Pro-mass immigration GOP megadonor billionaires the Koch brothers believe President Trump’s ditching the proposal to give amnesty to a group of illegal aliens shielded from deportation under former President Obama would be a “grave injustice,” a spokesperson says.

In statements to Axios’s Stef W. Kight, the spokespeople for the Koch-funded groups Americans for Prosperity, Freedom Partners, and the LIBRE Initiative said they were “extremely” disappointed by Trump’s comments on Easter Sunday in which he said “no more” to a deal giving amnesty to about 1.8 million illegal aliens who are enrolled and eligible for the Obama-created Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“NO MORE DACA DEAL,” Trump wrote on Twitter, while also saying that Republicans “must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough” legislation that ends the “Catch and Release” program, which releases border-crossers into the U.S. while they await trial:

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

In response, the Koch brothers’ spokesperson, James Davis, said it would be a “grave injustice” if Trump did not push a deal to give amnesty to DACA illegal aliens.

“Pointing fingers, shifting blame and, ultimately, abandoning efforts to reach a consensus would be irresponsible and represent a grave injustice,” Davis told Axios.

Likewise, Daniel Garza, president of the Koch’s LIBRE Initiative, said Trump’s announcement that he was ditching a DACA deal was “extremely disappointing.”

Trump’s previous offer to Republicans and Democrats on DACA gave amnesty to 1.8 million illegal aliens, six times the population of Obama’s DACA program, and as Breitbart News reported, had the potential to become uncontrollable and unenforceable, opening the amnesty to millions more illegal aliens.

The Koch brothers have been relentless amnesty-pushers during Trump’s first and now second year in office.

In an ad campaign in February, the Koch brothers called DACA illegal aliens “patriots” and have opposed all reductions to current legal immigration levels.

Koch Brothers ‘All In’ for Amnesty: ‘We Need to Know There’s Going to be No Reduction to Legal Immigration’https://t.co/411hsTDvUk — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) February 28, 2018

“We just need to know there’s going to be no reduction to legal immigration,” Garza said in February when commenting on a potential deal between the Trump administration and Congress that would have allowed some DACA illegal aliens to remain in the U.S. while reducing overall immigration levels to raise the wages of America’s working and middle class.

Every year the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million foreign nationals, with the vast majority deriving from the process known as “chain migration,” an immigration avenue that is supported by the Koch brothers, as it allows newly naturalized citizens to bring an unlimited numberate.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.