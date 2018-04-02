Brother of Parkland Shooting Victim: March for Our Lives Excluded Me Because My Speech Didn’t Fit Agenda

The brother of Parkland school shooting victim Meadow Pollack says he was excluded from the March for Our Lives because his message did not fit “the agenda.”

Pollack’s brother, Hunter, says claims that he was left out of the march due a “miscommunication” are not accurate. Rather, he told 10 News, “I was going to give a speech about Meadow and how devastated I am and how we need to make change, but they won’t allow me to put my voice out.”

Hunter’s father, Andrew, has supported “arming school employees under certain conditions” post-Parkland shooting. When Hunter was not allowed to speak, Andrew took it in stride, saying, “We got denied to speak at the march so I’m not going to the march, I’m going to a lacrosse game.”

On March 31 Hunter gave the speech he would have given at the March for our Lives and Daivd Hogg tweeted a video of it. Hogg also claimed a “miscommunication” kept Hunter from speaking at the march:

A miscommunication led to Hunter not being able to speak at the march… I would like you to hear it now at this bea https://t.co/3FzEsAtbqQ — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 31, 2018

Hunter replied to Hogg’s tweet:

Thank you , I appreciate you pushing out my video but there was no miscommunication my speech didn’t fit I️n to the agenda . https://t.co/t3FnYTVnmC — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) March 31, 2018

