China Strikes Back, Aims Tariffs at American Farmers

China imposed tariffs on U.S. farm goods and other commodities, making good on its promise to retaliate against the Trump administration’s penalties on imports of steel and aluminum.

The penalties include a 25 percent tariff on American pork and eight other goods. A 15 percent tariffs will apply to fruit and 120 types of commodities.

The Chinese Finance Ministry announced the tariffs on Easter Sunday, saying they would take effect on Monday. Last month China announced that it would impose penalties on $3 billion of American goods.

Although China said the new tariffs were a reaction to the steel and aluminum tariffs, the U.S. is not a big importer of Chinese steel or aluminum. None the less, Chinese officials said the new tariffs were designed “to protect our country’s interests and balance the damage created by the U.S. 232 measures.”

America’s steel and aluminum tariffs were imposed after an investigation into the risks posed to U.S. national security, an inquiry known as a “section 232 investigation.”

Chinese officials suggested that the government’s response was intended to be limited and not meant to escalate tensions or spark a tit-for-tat retaliatory trade war.