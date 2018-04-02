Donald Trump: ‘Our Country Is Being Stolen’ by Illegals

MCALLEN, TX - AUGUST 07: U.S. Border Patrol agents detain undocumented immigrants after they crossed the border from Mexico into the United States on August 7, 2015 in McAllen, Texas. The state's Rio Grande Valley corridor is the busiest illegal border crossing into the United States. Border security and immigration have become major issues in the U.S. presidential campaigns. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
John Moore/Getty

by Charlie Spiering2 Apr 20180

President Donald Trump urged Congress to prevent large groups of illegal immigrants from entering the country.

“Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!” Trump wrote on Twitter on Monday morning.

Trump said that “weak” border laws passed by Democrats prevented border patrol and ICE agents from enforcing the border laws.

“Congress must immediately pass Border Legislation, use Nuclear Option if necessary, to stop the massive inflow of Drugs and People,” he wrote.

Trump repeated his views about DACA, saying the issue was “dead” after Democrats refused to make a deal to legalize illegal immigrants brought to the United States as children.

He reminded Mexico that they had the power to prevent large “caravans” of illegal immigrants from entering the country.

“They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws,” Trump wrote.


