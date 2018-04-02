EPA Chief Scott Pruitt to Roll Back Obama-Era Auto Emissions Standards

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt announced on Monday that he will revise the agency’s Obama-era emissions and gas mileage standards for automobiles.

“The Obama EPA’s determination was wrong,” said Pruitt in a press release on Monday. “Obama’s EPA cut the midterm evaluation process short with politically charged expediency, made assumptions about the standards that didn’t comport with reality and set the standards too high.”

The EPA also announced on Monday that they will work with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to develop a notice and comment rulemaking to establish less onerous emissions standards and Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards.

California received a waiver from the Obama administration to set its own vehicle standards; Pruitt said that the EPA continues to examine whether to keep California’s waiver establishing their own emissions standards.

Pruitt continued:

Cooperative federalism doesn’t mean that one state can dictate standards for the rest of the country. EPA will set a national standard for greenhouse gas emissions that allows auto manufacturers to make cars that people both want and can afford—while still expanding environmental and safety benefits of newer cars. It’s in everyone’s best interest to have a national standard, and we look forward to working with all states, including California, as we work to finalize that standard.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the EPA drafted a “final determination” that outlines arguments requiring automakers to reduce emissions standards so that automobiles sold by car companies average more than 50 miles per gallon by 2025.

Automakers believe that the Obama-era emissions standards remain far too onerous in an era of low gas prices. Lower fuel prices spurred Americans to purchase less fuel-efficient pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) over electric and hybrid cars, which emit fewer carbon emissions compared to pickup trucks.