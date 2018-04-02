Watch: Irish Doctors Rip Claim Legalized Abortion Makes Women Safer

Doctors in Ireland say practicing medicine in a pro-life country does not restrict them in any way from treating women and saving their lives.

In a video posted at the Save the 8th campaign to protect Ireland’s 8th amendment – which acknowledges the right to life of both the mother and the unborn baby – Irish physicians responded to the question of whether the amendment prevents them from providing women with the safest and highest quality care – as proponents of abortion claim.

The comments come as a referendum on the question of whether the 8th Amendment should be repealed is scheduled for May 25.

“I have never felt that the care of a woman or her baby was compromised by the 8th Amendment,” said obstetrician Dr. John Monaghan in the video. “There are many other things that can go wrong during pregnancy, but I’ve never felt that the amendment restricted my practice or put women at risk.”

As the Journal.ie reports, Monaghan addressed the Save the 8th campaign, saying, “There is no medical evidence for getting rid of the 8th Amendment.”

“The repeal of the 8th Amendment will not make women safer in pregnancy, it will simply change only how politicians may legalise abortion,” he said, adding that the debate about the referendum has featured “the personal views of some of my colleagues dressed up as expertise.”

In February, the Journal.ie and the Irish Times – two of Ireland’s largest media organizations – were forced to pull a fabricated story about a poll that claimed 75 percent of Irish doctors support repealing Ireland’s pro-life Eighth Amendment and allowing abortions unrestricted up to 12 weeks gestation.

In the Save the 8th video, Dr. Elizabeth Cullen said the 8th Amendment “does not restrict doctors in any way from treating mothers.”

“Every treatment is given to the mother, and if – by some side effect – the baby is harmed, that is very, very tragic, but, in all cases, every care will be given to the mother,” she added.

“I support the 8th Amendment because it protects babies and mothers equally,” said obstetrician Dr. Eamon McGuinness. “If the mother’s life is in danger, then there’s no difficulty in treating the mother at the expense of the life of the baby. I have never had any inhibition, not in my career.”

A statement from NARAL Pro-Choice America – the political advocacy arm of the abortion industry – makes the claim that the legalization of abortion in the United States in 1973 “has led to tremendous gains in protecting women’s health.”

NARAL continues:

The Institute of Medicine of the National Academy of Sciences declared in its first major study of abortion in 1975 that “legislation and practices that permit women to obtain abortions in proper medical surroundings will lead to fewer deaths and a lower rate of medical complications than [will] restrictive legislation and practices.” The American Medical Association’s Council on Scientific Affairs reaffirmed this finding in 1992 when it attributed the marked decline in deaths from abortion services to “the shift from illegal to legal abortion,” along with the introduction of antibiotics and the widespread use of effective contraception in the 1960s.

However, Irish obstetrician Dr. Trevor Hayes said he is not prohibited by the 8th Amendment “in providing the best care to women.”

“Ireland’s a very safe place to have a baby,” he continued. “The statistics show that we are safer from women dying or from women getting very ill in Ireland than the U.K. or the U.S.”

As Breitbart News reported last August, a leaked memo from DCLeaks.com revealed George Soros has been funding pro-abortion groups through his Open Society Foundations with the intention of turning Ireland – long considered the “jewel in the crown of the pro-life movement” – into a pro-abortion country.

“With one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the world, a win there could impact other strongly Catholic countries in Europe, such as Poland, and provide much-needed proof that change is possible, even in highly conservative places,” the document stated.

GP Dr. Neil Maguire said in the Save the 8th video that doctors in Ireland spend their time “searching for a fetal heart, nurturing a fetal heart, and, here, we will be turning off the monitor, so that mothers aren’t aware, and that the life that they’re proposing to terminate is, in fact, a life.”

“And that’s one of the reasons that I’m against repeal of the 8th Amendment, which is a very strong defense for both mother and child and which doesn’t preclude the rare case of necessary termination in order to save the life of the mother,” he added.