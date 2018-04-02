NYC Subway Rider Smears Feces All over Subway Cars

Commuters on a New York City subway found that their commute got a whole lot crappier after one rider smeared feces over two train cars Monday morning.

Riders told the conductor of the No. 2 subway train about the smelly situation as they pulled into downtown Brooklyn’s Borough Hall station.

The conductor then announced that the train would be out of service due to “sanitation and hygiene” issues.

“The conductor announced that we were stalled because of a sanitation and hygiene issue and then said there were feces all over two cars and everyone would have to get off and wait for the next train,” commuter Sarah Doughtery told the New York Post. “I do appreciate the honesty.”

The New York City subway system has not exactly been known for its cleanliness.

Researchers published a 2015 study which found that New York’s subway cars had “hundreds of species” of bacteria on them, including anthrax and bubonic plague. To add insult to injury, only two percent of the 15,000 DNA types found on the subways were human.

The phenomenon of smearing fecal matter onto modes of transportation is not limited to subway cars. In January, a flight from Chicago to Hong Kong had to be diverted to Anchorage because a passenger smeared feces all over one of the bathrooms in the cabin. The passenger was taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.