Overseer of Millions of Abortions Cecile Richards Says Her Future Is ‘Working for the Rights of All People’

Over the dozen years that Cecile Richards served as president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, about 3 million abortions have been performed in its clinics across America. Those millions do not include unborn babies that were killed by drugs given to women to end their pregnancy.

And yet Cecile Richards, who has proudly talked about her decision to abort her third child because two children were enough, spoke to National Public Radio (NPR). She said that after leaving that nation’s largest abortion provider, she would continue her “social justice” efforts, including “working for the rights of all people.”

The facts about the victims of abortion, including women and men, were not, however, part of the discussion Richards had with NPR. All Things Considered host Michel Martin interviewed Richards on her departure from Planned Parenthood and her soon-to-be-released book Make Trouble: Standing Up, Speaking Out, And Finding The Courage To Lead.

The book, Martin revealed, will include two of Richards’ heroes, her mother Ann Richards, former Texas governor, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, whom Richards called “the most powerful elected official in Washington, DC.”

In the interview, Richards boasts about her tenure at Planned Parenthood and her plans going forward.

“I think that the organization is as strong as it’s ever been, more support than we’ve ever had,” Richards said. “And I’ll never leave the field.”

“Even if I’m not the president [of] Planned Parenthood, this is my life – is social justice and working for the rights of all people, and I’ll continue to do that in some way just not as the president of Planned Parenthood,” Richards said.

Richards also said in the interview that she is excited about women running for office because they could be in need of an abortion.

“As I say, I can’t wait until Congress – half of Congress can get pregnant, so we can quit fighting about birth control and Planned Parenthood,” Richards said. “And I think those days are ahead of us.”

According to its latest annual report, Planned Parenthood clinics performed 321,384 abortions over that reporting period, 2016-2017.

The report includes Richards’ remarks at the Women’s March in opposition to President Donald Trump where she, again, distinguishes between the bodies of those born and unborn.

“We are here today to thank generations of organizers, troublemakers, and hell-raisers who formed secret sisterhoods, who opened Planned Parenthood health centers in their communities, and demanded the right to control their own bodies,” Richards said.

