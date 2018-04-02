Photos: White House Celebrates Easter with Annual Egg Roll, Trump Whistle-Starts the Race

WASHINGTON, DC — Nearly 30,000 kids and adults played through the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump kicking off some of the egg races themselves with a “whistle.”
The first couple emerged from the White House to address the families gathered on the south lawn before joining in the fun. Despite a brief wet moment, the skies cleared for the festivities that included egg racing, the First Lady and members of the administration reading to the kids, the Easter bunny, egg pop stations, cookie decorating, egg hunting, a virtual reality hen house, music performances, a mini White House press podium, giant colored White House eggs, coloring walls, and – new for 2018 n– blow-up bowling on the south lawn.
“I want to really thank the First Lady, Melania, who has done an incredible job. She worked so hard on this event,” said Trump, who also thanked the White House Historical Association and others who worked with the First Lady to put the massive celebration together. President Trump thanked the military and the “unbelievable” military band playing at the event. He also offered thanks to participants on behalf of the Trump family.
Trump highlighted America’s positive economic performance and $700 billion in military funding, which he said would bring that sector up to what he indicated would soon be a historic level.
Kids gathered in the egg roll race area waiting for the President to talk to them (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Several of the President’s children and grandchildren attended the event. Seen at the event were Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump, and their children; Tiffany Trump; and Eric and Lara Trump and their new six-month-old baby Luke. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were not seen while the other Trump children joined in the egg races.
Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump, and Tiffany Trump with some of the President’s grandchildren at the race station of the White House Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
President Donald Trump addresses White House Easter Egg Roll families, highlighting the U.S. military funding and the military band participants. (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
President Trump stands with the Easter Bunny as he thanks First Lady Melania Trump for all of her work on the Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
President Trump and First Lady Melania descend White House stairs to spend time with families and kids at the Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
President Trump and First Lady Melania blow whistles to launch Egg Roll Races (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
The President and First Lady can be seen starting the race charge and kids taking off toward the finish line:
Donald Trump Jr. helps his daughter race an egg in the White House Easter Egg Roll races (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
President Trump, First Lady Melania, and their son Barron visit with children at the Easter Egg roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Donald Trump Jr. and Tiffany Trump share a laugh at the Easter Egg Roll race station with Lara Trump and baby Luke in the background (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
First Lady Melania Trump reads to children at the White House Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Mrs. Trump read a story to the children in a special reading area on the south lawn. The First Lady plays a leading role in planning the White House Easter Egg Roll.
Kids wind up to race their eggs (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Racing that egg to the finish line (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Just off of the egg race starting line (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Kids take off from the egg race starting line (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Kids ready, set, and racing those eggs! (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Three little girls pull up to the starting line to race their Easter eggs (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Families pick from some of the thousands of donated colored eggs to race (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
A new addition to the White House Easter Egg Roll for 2018, bowling on the south lawn (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
New Easter Egg Roll bowling on the south lawn was an event for all ages (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
This little one getting ready to roll her ball down a lane of a new Easter Egg Roll event in view of the White House (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Kids get their chance to stand behind a miniature press podium on the south lawn of the White House (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
A little one colors one of several big coloring walls, crayon was chosen so that the artist efforts wouldn’t get washed away in the event of rain (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Little ones hunt for eggs on the south lawn of the White House, one of several activity stations at the Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
An artist caught the scene of the White House Easter Egg Roll as children played on the South Lawn (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Kids pose with “Eddie” the Yeti on the South Lawn of the White House (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Families took turns posing in front of several giant White House Easter eggs (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Kids play on the south lawn of the White House (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Eddie the Yeti gives a low five to a tiny tot on the south lawn at the White House Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Kids playing around on the White House south lawn at the Easter Egg Roll (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
“Eddie” the Yeti poses with the #EggRoll2018 sign on the south lawn of the White House (Credit: Michelle Moons/Breitbart News)
Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.