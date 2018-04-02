Photos: White House Celebrates Easter with Annual Egg Roll, Trump Whistle-Starts the Race

WASHINGTON, DC — Nearly 30,000 kids and adults played through the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, with President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump kicking off some of the egg races themselves with a “whistle.”

The first couple emerged from the White House to address the families gathered on the south lawn before joining in the fun. Despite a brief wet moment, the skies cleared for the festivities that included egg racing, the First Lady and members of the administration reading to the kids, the Easter bunny, egg pop stations, cookie decorating, egg hunting, a virtual reality hen house, music performances, a mini White House press podium, giant colored White House eggs, coloring walls, and – new for 2018 n– blow-up bowling on the south lawn.

“I want to really thank the First Lady, Melania, who has done an incredible job. She worked so hard on this event,” said Trump, who also thanked the White House Historical Association and others who worked with the First Lady to put the massive celebration together. President Trump thanked the military and the “unbelievable” military band playing at the event. He also offered thanks to participants on behalf of the Trump family.

Trump highlighted America’s positive economic performance and $700 billion in military funding, which he said would bring that sector up to what he indicated would soon be a historic level.

Several of the President’s children and grandchildren attended the event. Seen at the event were Donald Trump Jr., Vanessa Trump, and their children; Tiffany Trump; and Eric and Lara Trump and their new six-month-old baby Luke. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were not seen while the other Trump children joined in the egg races.

The President and First Lady can be seen starting the race charge and kids taking off toward the finish line:

President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump blow the whistle to launch the start of several Easter Egg Roll races on the South Lawn of the White House pic.twitter.com/26nuonKRlR — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) April 2, 2018

Mrs. Trump read a story to the children in a special reading area on the south lawn. The First Lady plays a leading role in planning the White House Easter Egg Roll.

First Lady Melania Trump reads for the children at the White House Easter Egg Roll @FLOTUS pic.twitter.com/x3dk7wJphW — Michelle Moons (@MichelleDiana) April 2, 2018

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana