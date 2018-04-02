President Donald Trump at Egg Roll: Democrats Let DACA Down, ‘It’s a Shame’

CNN’s Jim Acosta shouted at President Donald Trump during a visit with kids at the White House Easter Egg Roll, prompting Trump’s reply that it’s the Democrats that let DACA recipients down.

Trump had addressed the Easter Egg Roll crowd and was down in the egg race area visiting with children when Acosta’s shout rang out from the press area, asking Trump if the “DACA kids” should worry.

“The Democrats have really let them down. They really let them down. It’s a shame. A lot of people have taken advantage of DACA. It’s a shame,” Trump shot back.

The President didn’t make a further reply when Acosta shouted back, “Didn’t you kill DACA?”

Two months ago Trump laid out four required pillars for a DACA deal, but Congress has failed to produce and pass legislation on this. The pillars included funding for a southern border wall, an end to chain migration, an end to the visa lottery, and a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal aliens in the United States who were brought to the U.S. as minors.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to obstructionist Democrats for preventing a deal on DACA. On Sunday he tweeted that there was no more deal on DACA, the border is getting more dangerous, and that Republicans must go to the “nuclear” option.

Border Patrol Agents are not allowed to properly do their job at the Border because of ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws like Catch & Release. Getting more dangerous. “Caravans” coming. Republicans must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW. NO MORE DACA DEAL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 1, 2018

He tweeted again on Monday morning that the DACA deal is dead, that the Democrats are at fault, and that the Democrats want “No Borders, hence drugs and crime!”

DACA is dead because the Democrats didn’t care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon… No longer works. Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018

In late March Trump tweeted a suggestion to use some of the military funding from the massive $1.3 billion omnibus bill to build the southern border wall. He pledged never to sign such a bill again.

Because of the $700 & $716 Billion Dollars gotten to rebuild our Military, many jobs are created and our Military is again rich. Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 25, 2018

Trump has faced heavy criticism for offering a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal aliens. The White House has contended that the pathway does not constitute amnesty. At a Phoenix campaign rally in 2016, Trump promised illegal immigration would have to be a “memory of the past” before any talk of legal status for illegal aliens. At the Phoenix rally he promised a wall along the southern border, a deportation task force to target criminal aliens, and that “there will be no amnesty.” In August 2016 he specifically promised, “no citizenship.”

