Report: Trump Was Warned During Easter Break–Supporters Are Fed Up with Lack of Border Wall

President Trump was warned by prominent supporters that his base of voters is increasingly fed up with the lack of a border wall and progress on reducing immigration to the U.S. over the Easter break.

According to sources who spoke to CNN, Trump met with Fox News’s Jeanine Pirro and Sean Hannity, who reportedly told the president that his supporters believe he is losing touch with his “America First” immigration agenda after signing the omnibus spending bill that did not include a single provision from the president’s 70-point list of pro-American immigration reforms.

The CNN report asserts that “multiple people” also told Trump about populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter’s recent criticisms of him because he has yet to secure funding or construction for the U.S.-Mexico border wall he has touted since 2015.

Coulter told the New York Times in an interview ahead of Easter weekend that former Trump supporters “should put the fear of God” in the president if a border wall remains unbuilt by the administration.

Ann Coulter: ‘In One Generation’ U.S. Will Be ‘South Africa,’ Trump ‘Betrayed’ Voters with ‘Paul Ryan Republicanism’https://t.co/cr6Ehc46SN — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 24, 2018

The outcome of the midterm elections, Pirro and Hannity reportedly told Trump — wherein Republicans are at risk of losing their House and possibly Senate majorities — hinges on whether or not voters see major progress on the border wall.

Trump had the conversations before he posted a series of tweets in which he said he was ditching his strategy to try to broker a deal between his administration, the Republican establishment, and Democrats that would have given amnesty to at least 1.8 million illegal aliens.

The president also admitted that the “Catch and Release” program, which releases border crossers into the U.S. while they await trial, has not ended, because of a number of legal obstacles that would have to be dealt with through the Republican-controlled Congress.

In tweets on Monday, Trump reiterated his frustrations with current immigration laws that are set to allow 1,500 Central American migrants traveling north through Mexico to the southern border to apply for asylum and refugee status in the U.S.

As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from. A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke. ACT CONGRESS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES. Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

In comments to a conservative talk radio host, Coulter explained a conversation she had last year with Trump in which she scolded him for not pushing his popular immigration and trade agendas.

“I said, ‘You’re not doing what you promised to do. Where’s the end of NAFTA? Where’s the wall? Where are the deportations? What are you doing talking about the DREAMers?'” Coulter said she told Trump at the time.

Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby naturalized citizens can bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. In the next 20 years, the current U.S. legal immigration system is on track to import roughly 15 million new foreign-born voters. Between seven to eight million of those foreign-born voters will arrive in the U.S. through chain migration.