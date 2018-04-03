Donald Trump Taunts ‘Little Jeff’ Zucker at CNN

President Donald Trump taunted CNN’s president on Twitter, calling him “Little Jeff Zuker” and criticized the network’s bias.

“Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings-challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump?” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately.”

Trump offered some advice for the network that consistently criticizes the president.

“They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting!” he suggested.

Trump also supported Sinclair Broadcast Group after media outlets criticized the network of local TV stations for giving local reporters a one minute script of content criticizing one-sided and fake news.

“The Fake News Networks, those that knowingly have a sick and biased AGENDA, are worried about the competition and quality of Sinclair Broadcast,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “The ‘Fakers’ at CNN, NBC, ABC & CBS have done so much dishonest reporting that they should only be allowed to get awards for fiction!”

Check out the fact that you can’t get a job at ratings challenged @CNN unless you state that you are totally anti-Trump? Little Jeff Zuker, whose job is in jeopardy, is not having much fun lately. They should clean up and strengthen CNN and get back to honest reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018