MyPillow Ignores Liberal Outrage, Refuses to Pull Ads from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News Show

Mike Lindell MyPillow
CNBC

by Warner Todd Huston3 Apr 20180

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has taken to Twitter to assure customers that he will not be pulling his advertising from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show despite the liberal outrage over her feud with anti-gun Parkland kid David Hogg.

As one company after another rushed to announce an end to advertising on The Ingraham Angle, Lindell stepped forward to tell the world that he won’t abandon Laura.

In a tweet seemingly aimed at Sean Hannity, the company’s CEO and founder insisted, “I did not take my advertising down from @IngrahamAngle and @FoxNews, nor do I intend to. @seanhannity.”

Ingraham got crosswise with anti-gun Parkland student David Hogg when she made a fairly innocuous joke about how the teenager was whining over being turned down by several colleges he applied to attend.

But, in reply, Hogg hyperbolically went after Ingraham’s livelihood, publishing a list of her advertisers and urging his followers to pepper the companies with complaints about their connection to Ingraham.

Over the next few days, Ingraham’s advertisers began to abandon her for daring to “attack a child.” She quickly apologized for slapping at the student. In yet another tweet she wrote:

Hogg refused to accept Ingraham’s apology and again took to Twitter to urge his acolytes to keep pressuring the Fox host’s advertisers:

Make of this what you will, but the next day Ingraham announced that she was taking a vacation. On the heels of that announcement, Fox News reiterated that it fully supports Ingraham and will not be punishing her or removing her from the air.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” Jack Abernethy, co-president of Fox News, said in a statement on Monday.

“We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children,” he added.

The list of advertisers announcing that they pulled ads from the Ingraham Angle includes Jenny Craig, Nutrish, Hulu, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Expedia, Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson, and Office Depot.

