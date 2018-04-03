MyPillow Ignores Liberal Outrage, Refuses to Pull Ads from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News Show

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has taken to Twitter to assure customers that he will not be pulling his advertising from Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show despite the liberal outrage over her feud with anti-gun Parkland kid David Hogg.

As one company after another rushed to announce an end to advertising on The Ingraham Angle, Lindell stepped forward to tell the world that he won’t abandon Laura.

In a tweet seemingly aimed at Sean Hannity, the company’s CEO and founder insisted, “I did not take my advertising down from @IngrahamAngle and @FoxNews, nor do I intend to. @seanhannity.”

I did not take my advertising down from @IngrahamAngle and @FoxNews, nor do I intend to. @seanhannity — Mike Lindell (@realMikeLindell) April 2, 2018

Ingraham got crosswise with anti-gun Parkland student David Hogg when she made a fairly innocuous joke about how the teenager was whining over being turned down by several colleges he applied to attend.

David Hogg Rejected By Four Colleges To Which He Applied and whines about it. (Dinged by UCLA with a 4.1 GPA…totally predictable given acceptance rates.) https://t.co/wflA4hWHXY — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 28, 2018

But, in reply, Hogg hyperbolically went after Ingraham’s livelihood, publishing a list of her advertisers and urging his followers to pepper the companies with complaints about their connection to Ingraham.

Over the next few days, Ingraham’s advertisers began to abandon her for daring to “attack a child.” She quickly apologized for slapping at the student. In yet another tweet she wrote:

Any student should be proud of a 4.2 GPA —incl. @DavidHogg111. On reflection, in the spirit of Holy Week, I apologize for any upset or hurt my tweet caused him or any of the brave victims of Parkland. For the record, I believe my show was the first to feature David…(1/2) — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) March 29, 2018

Hogg refused to accept Ingraham’s apology and again took to Twitter to urge his acolytes to keep pressuring the Fox host’s advertisers:

I 100% agree an apology in an effort just to save your advertisers is not enough. I will only accept your apology only if you denounce the way your network has treated my friends and I️ in this fight. It’s time to love thy neighbor, not mudsling at children. https://t.co/H0yWs4zMGk — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 29, 2018

Make of this what you will, but the next day Ingraham announced that she was taking a vacation. On the heels of that announcement, Fox News reiterated that it fully supports Ingraham and will not be punishing her or removing her from the air.

“We cannot and will not allow voices to be censored by agenda-driven intimidation efforts,” Jack Abernethy, co-president of Fox News, said in a statement on Monday.

“We look forward to having Laura Ingraham back hosting her program next Monday when she returns from spring vacation with her children,” he added.

The list of advertisers announcing that they pulled ads from the Ingraham Angle includes Jenny Craig, Nutrish, Hulu, TripAdvisor, Wayfair, Expedia, Nestlé, Johnson & Johnson, and Office Depot.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.