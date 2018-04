Since 1950, the citizenship question has not been asked on the full Census, leaving the nation without an exact estimate of how many citizens are in the country and how many noncitizens and illegal aliens are in the country.

In a new Rasmussen Reports poll, nearly two-in-three Americans, or about 66 percent, said the U.S. Census should ask respondents whether they are citizens of the country. Only about a quarter of Americans said they opposed the citizenship question on the Census.

After the Commerce Department announced the reinstatement of the citizenship question on the Census, the open borders lobby and left-wing advocacy groups immediately denounced the decision.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder’s group, the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, said they would “litigate to stop” the citizenship question from being added to the 2020 Census, as Breitbart News reported.

Meanwhile, a Breitbart News analysis revealed that by apportioning congressional districts based on citizens, rather than total residents, political power would likely be shifted from the coasts of the country, which harbor large illegal alien populations, to middle America.