Police: Mother Used Taser to Wake Teenage Son for Easter Service

An Arizona mother has been arrested and charged with felony child abuse for pulling a Taser on her 16-year-old son to wake him up for Easter Sunday services, police say.

Phoenix Police arrested Sharron Dobbins, 40, at her home Sunday morning for allegedly Tasing “her teenage son on the leg,” KNXV reported.

Court documents state that her other son, who is 17 years old, and her 18-year-old nephew witnessed the event.

“Ms. Dobbins stated that she only sparked the Taser to get the kids up for church on Easter and that she never Tased anyone,” the arresting officer wrote in an arrest report obtained by KPHO.

The 16-year-old “did not complain of any pain, but had two small bumps on his leg where he stated he was Tased,” according to court documents.

Dobbins said at her initial court hearing that both her sons are on probation and the 16-year-old has to be monitored with an electronic ankle bracelet.

“He has an ankle bracelet on,” Dobbins said. “He’s under my custody and everything.”

Dobbins told KNXV that she does not think she did anything wrong and denied touching her son with the Taser.

“I don’t think I did anything wrong because you’re supposed to put God first and that’s all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first,” said Dobbins, who added that she only flashed the lights on the Taser and made it spark while standing in the doorway to scare him.

Dobbins was released on her own recognizance but is being monitored by Pretrial Services. She is scheduled to appear back in court on April 16, KCTV reported.