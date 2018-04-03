Donald Trump Boasts Higher Ratings than ‘Cheatin’ Obama’

President Donald Trump bragged about his new bump in approval ratings, pointing out that he was experiencing more popularity than former President Barack Obama in the second year of his presidency.

“Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration.”

Monday’s Rasmussen daily tracking poll reported a 50 percent approval rating among likely voters. In April 2010, Obama had a 46 percent approval rating, the second year of his presidency: