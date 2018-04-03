Donald Trump Boasts Higher Ratings than ‘Cheatin’ Obama’

US President Donald Trump smiles during his meeting with his Kazakh counterpart Nursultan Nazarbayev in the Oval office at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 16, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMM (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering3 Apr 20180

President Donald Trump bragged about his new bump in approval ratings, pointing out that he was experiencing more popularity than former President Barack Obama in the second year of his presidency.

“Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration.”

Monday’s Rasmussen daily tracking poll reported a 50 percent approval rating among likely voters. In April 2010, Obama had a 46 percent approval rating, the second year of his presidency:


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.