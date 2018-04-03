Donald Trump Threatens NAFTA, Foreign Aid to Honduras to Stop Immigration ‘Caravan’

Donald Trump
3 Apr 2018

President Donald Trump continued to signal criticism for the immigration “caravan” coming into the United States from Honduras through Mexico.

“Cash cow NAFTA is in play, as is foreign aid to Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen,” Trump wrote.

He again criticized the “weak laws” of the United States to enforce the southern border, urging Congress to act to change the laws.

“Congress MUST ACT NOW!” the president wrote.

Since Easter, Trump has paid close attention to reports about the caravan group of illegal immigrants approaching the southern border.

“Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL,” he wrote on Monday evening.

He blamed Democrats and weak immigration policies like DACA for ongoing illegal immigration into the United States.

“As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from,” he wrote. “A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke”:


