Two Women Allegedly Attack Trump Supporter at D.C. Restaurant

Police are investigating a potential hate crime after a woman told authorities two women attacked her at a restaurant in Washington, DC, because she expressed support for President Trump.

The D.C. Police released a video of the incident Monday in hopes that the public would identify the women responsible for the attack, Fox 5 DC reported.

The video shows a woman wearing a white jacket and shirt lunging at another woman filming her with a cell phone camera.

The Daily Mail reported that the victim, a 29-year-old who wished only to be identified as Marciela, told police two women attacked her on March 16 around 1 a.m. at Surfside taco restaurant in the Dupont Circle neighborhood of D.C.

The victim said she overheard a man and two women—who did not support Trump—discussing politics. She decided to interject to say that she supports the president.

“I stood by my views, then they called me a racist and then they started attacking me,” she told Fox 5 DC.

Marciela said she received treatment for several injuries, including a bruised eye and a fractured finger.

“My blood vessels inside my eye burst. I got a fractured finger, a bruised knee and minor bruises all over my body,” she said.

Authorities said they are looking for the two suspects who are persons of interest and could face felony assault charges.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411. They are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the capture of the suspects.

These attacks against Trump supporters for expressing their beliefs are nothing new. Since Trump emerged as the GOP front-runner during the 2016 presidential race, there have been multiple instances where Trump supporters have been assaulted for expressing their political views.