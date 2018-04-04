Police: Florida Woman Set Ex-Boyfriend on Fire at Easter Dinner

A Florida woman is accused of attempted murder for allegedly dousing her ex-boyfriend in gasoline and lighting him on fire at an Easter Sunday dinner.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Shivon Perez, 38, allegedly invited her ex-boyfriend over for Easter dinner and asked him to fix a leaky pipe under the bathroom sink.

When the man got down on the floor to fix it, he noticed Perez with a container in her hand, police said.

After the ex-boyfriend asked her what she was holding, she responded, “It’s gasoline, you son of a [expletive],” according to a police report.

Police said the woman held a blowtorch, sprayed him with gasoline, and yelled, “You are going to pay,” then set him on fire, WOFL reported.

Once the ex-boyfriend noticed he was on fire, he immediately began taking off his clothes and attempted to put out the flames. Authorities said the victim locked the front door to keep him from escaping the apartment while spraying fluid over the floor of the living room.

“He was running down the stairs with flames on him. He was very frantic,” said neighbor Nicole Fader. “His skin was literally peeling. His face had blood on it. It was a horrible situation.”

The man suffered severe burns to his face, neck, chest, hand, and arm and was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, police said.

Officials stated that Perez went back to her apartment to fetch her dog while her ex-boyfriend received treatment from medics at the scene, WESH reported.

Perez is facing charges of attempted homicide, kidnapping, and arson and is awaiting extradition to Seminole County, where the alleged crime took place.