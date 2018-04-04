The Tea Party Patriots Citizens Fund is hitting back at what it calls the “bullying tactics” of the left by calling for advertisers to pull their support for the Ingraham Angle, the Fox News program hosted by popular conservative commentator Laura Ingraham.

In a post on its website titled “Fight Back Against the Left’s Bullying Tactics,” the stance of the group is explained:

The left is at it again, using bullying tactics to silence their opposition. This time they are attacking Laura Ingraham’s sponsors for her show on Fox News, the Ingraham Angle. Media Matters created a list of advertisers, and several left-wing activists are urging their followers to tweet them and pressure them to stop advertising on Ingraham’s show. This is a petty and disgraceful thing for the left to do, but we cannot remain silent. We have created a list of advertisers as well, and we need to send them a message loud and clear that we are conservative Americans, we have a point of view, and we’re tired of the left using bullying tactics to try to silence the programming that we watch or the viewpoints that we hold. We are consumers too, and we’re watching which advertisers rollover to the squeaky wheel of the left and will remember when it comes time to make purchasing decisions.

The website provides a list of all of the Ingraham Angle advertisers and provides two sample tweets people can use to express their support for the program on Twitter:

.@business Notice to all corp ad depts/agencies: I’m a conservative American, I have a point of view, I’m sick/tired of corps being bullied into pulling sponsorships/ads from programming that I watch by ppl who disagree with me. @ingrahamangle #conservativeconsumer

.@business I’m a consumer too. I don’t jump on Twitter to bully companies when they advertise on prog that I disagree with, but I do remember those that roll over to the squeaky wheel. That weighs into where I decide to spend my money. @ingrahamangle #conservativeconsumer

