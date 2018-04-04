Donald Trump: United States Lost Trade War with China Many Years Ago

Chinese President Xi Jinping stands by national flags at the Schloss Bellevue presidential residency in Berlin on March 28, 2014. Chinese President Xi Jinping begins a landmark visit to fellow export powerhouse Germany Friday, the third leg of his European tour, expected to cement flourishing trade ties and focus on the Crimea crisis. AFP PHOTO / JOHANNES EISELE / AFP PHOTO / JOHANNES EISELE (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering4 Apr 20180

President Donald Trump believes the United States already lost the trade war with China.

“When you’re already $500 Billion DOWN, you can’t lose!” he wrote on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

Trump denied that the United States was fighting a trade war with China.

“We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S.,” he wrote.

The president’s remarks came after China announced its decision to add an additional 25 percent tariff on imports of 106 U.S. products.

Trump cited an unchecked trade deficit with China and the country’s theft of intellectual property as proof.

“Now we have a trade deficit of $500 billion a year, with intellectual property theft of another $300 billion,” Trump wrote. “We cannot let this continue!”


