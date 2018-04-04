White House: Military Committed to Eradicating Islamic State Before Leaving Syria

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders clarified the administration’s position on withdrawing American troops from Syria after President Donald Trump urged the military to bring the troops home.

“The military mission to eradicate ISIS [the Islamic State] in Syria is coming to a rapid end, with ISIS being almost completely destroyed,” Sanders wrote in a statement, adding that the United States was “committed” to finishing the job of eradicating the Islamic State in Syria.

Trump said in a press conference on Tuesday that the United States was ready to leave Syria, suggesting that Saudi Arabia should help pay for troops to maintain stability in the region.

“I want to get out. I want to bring our troops back home,” he said. “I want to start rebuilding our nation.”

Sanders added that the United States would “consult with our allies and friends” about the future of the military presence in Syria.

“We expect countries in the region and beyond, plus the United Nations, to work toward peace and ensure that ISIS never re-emerges,” she wrote.