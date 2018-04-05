Donald Trump Thanks Mexico for Breaking up Immigration Caravan

President Donald Trump gave credit to Mexico for helping break up the illegal immigration “caravan” from Honduras to the United States.

“The Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Although the caravan has broken up, many of the participants still plan to make their way to the United States.

The president spent days focused on the caravan, disturbed that the United States law allowing “catch and release” would allow many of the illegal immigrants crossing the border to stay.

On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced plans to deploy the National Guard to help enforce the border.

“Because of the Trump Administrations actions, Border crossings are at a still UNACCEPTABLE 46 year low,” he wrote on Twitter. “Stop drugs!”