Live Updates*** Breitbart News Town Hall: ‘Masters of the Universe’: Big Tech vs. Free Speech and Privacy

Breitbart News is hosting a live town hall event—“Masters of the Universe”: Big Tech vs. Free Speech and Privacy—in Louisiana tonight. Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow will moderate the event, which will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

The town hall, held at Andrea’s restaurant in Metairie, will feature some of the country’s most influential thinkers in politics, Big Tech, and media, including:

• Ann Coulter, political commentator, author, syndicated columnist, and lawyer

• Peter Schweizer, President of the Government Accountability Institute and best-selling author of Clinton Cash and Secret Empires

• Robert Epstein, Senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology

Breitbart News is holding the town hall event a week before Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify before Congress about various privacy-related issues.

Free Our Internet (freeourinternet.org), a non-profit organization that advocates for free speech and online freedoms for all internet users across the United States, is sponsoring the event.

8:26: Epstein now talking about manipulation and how tech companies can shift our attitudes, beliefs, purchase, votes, etc.

8:25: Epstein says big-tech companies can determine what we can and cannot see. He says big-tech companies can suppress political views they don’t like, and it’s not just political views on the right. Epstein says big-tech companies will censor some progressive views if they don’t like them.

8:21: Epstein says he is not a conservative, but he’s here because he loves America and freedom. He talks about “shadow banning” on Twitter–Twitter can determine the reach of Ann Coulter’s tweets. Epstein says Google can monitor us when we are online and offline. He explains that Google can use its home device, which it is trying to get into every home, to always listen and record Americans.

From Boyle: Crowd let out an audible gasp when Robert Epstein informed the audience he is not a conservative.

8:20: Coulter says she has spent much of her life debunking the mainstream media’s fake news–Alger Hiss, race hoaxes, etc.

8:15: Marlow says Coulter is the ultimate free speech warrior.

Coulter points out that she has been worried that she would wake up one day and not be able to go to breitbart.com or the Drudge Report.

Coulter says the left has the schools—they even teach “white privilege” in preschool—and all the institutions, and that’s why the the Internet was the greatest thing to happen to conservatives, and that’s why the left now has to shut it down and censor it. Coulter says it is actual censorship and it is “terrifying.”

8:14 PM: Breitbart’s Matt Boyle, who is on the ground in Louisiana, says the turnout is more than 1,000 people. From Boyle:

More than a thousand people here. The crowd is fired up. Notables in the crowd include Louisiana State Republican Party Chair Louis Gurvich, Gator PAC founder and two time US Senate candidate retired Air Force Col. Rob Maness, Louisiana Republican National Committeewoman Lenar Whitney, staff for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry including communications director Millard Mule.

8:13 PM: Marlow asks how many people have sent Facebook or Google any money? Few people raise their hands, and Marlow asks how did these companies make billions of dollars… someone in the crowd yells, “selling our info.” Marlow points out that the users are in fact the product. Marlow says this is the preeminent free speech issue of our times.

8:11 PM: The town hall is about to get started. Marlow says New Orleans is special to Breitbart News because the late Andrew Breitbart graduated from Tulane University. He says Breitbart used to yell “who dat” at random times. He says he’s very happy to be away from the Swamp. The crowd cheers when he says that Breitbart’s populism is legit.

Packed crowd expected in Louisiana for the town hall event. The line to get in is around the block:

